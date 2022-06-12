STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday at a Walgreens in Stratford.

Stratford police said around 3:20 p.m., they investigated the incident that happened at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Barnum Avenue, with assistance from the Bridgeport Police Department.

“During the incident several persons were involved in the shooting and at this time some of the involved parties have been identified by investigators,” Stratford police said.

Police said there are no life-threatening injuries reported at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Stay with News 8 for updates.