BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – GRAMMY-winning musician and songwriter Jason Mraz will stop in Bridgeport in July.

The show is scheduled for July 5 at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and will be a part of the second leg of Mraz’s “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” tour.

Mraz rose to fame after his debut album “Waiting for My Rocket to Come” in 2002. He is also known for his Grammy Award-winning single “Lucky” with Colbie Caillat and “I’m Yours,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.