Jennifer Dulos' family spokesperson releases statement

Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) - A spokesperson for the family of missing New Canaan mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos, released a statement Tuesday evening. Dulos has been missing for 18 days.

The statement says, in part,

"Jennifer's family, friends, and above all her children are living in limbo—missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime backrubs, her gentle strength. Please know that the children are safe and loved and supported in every respect. But more than anything in the world, they long to know where their mother is."

