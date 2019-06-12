Fairfield

Jennifer Dulos' family spokesperson releases statement

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:22 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A spokesperson for the family of missing New Canaan mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos, released a statement Tuesday evening. Dulos has been missing for 18 days.

The statement says, in part,

"Jennifer's family, friends, and above all her children are living in limbo—missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime backrubs, her gentle strength. Please know that the children are safe and loved and supported in every respect. But more than anything in the world, they long to know where their mother is."

Related: Missing New Canaan mom's estranged husband, his girlfriend plead not guilty, both post bond

