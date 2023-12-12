NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-day pre-trial hearing for a woman charged in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of a New Canaan mother included a victory Tuesday for the defense.

Michelle Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Troconis’ cellphone could not be used as evidence in her trial. the phone was seized without a warrant in May 2019, a move her attorney has called unconstitutional.

“There’s nothing in any of these, this information on her phone, in her interrogations that suggest she knows anything about the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos,” Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said. “Nothing.”

In a decision, the judge wrote that the contents of her phone “presents the greatest of privacy concerns.”

Schoenhorn is also trying to get her interviews with police thrown out as evidence, stating that she was pushed to answer questions, was fatigued and denied basic rights, including repeatedly asking for her attorney and struggling with a language barrier.

A state prosecutor argued that police had grounds to seize the phone without a warrant and has fought for the interviews to be used as evidence.

“The suggestion to all these questions was, ‘You were badgering her,'” Sean McGuinness, the assistant state’s attorney, said. “That’s not the case. He’s responding to things she said.”

Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Dulos’ friend and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He has pleaded not guilty.