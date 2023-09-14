NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, charged in connection to the disappearance and killing of a New Canaan mom, will be tried in a Stamford courthouse.

A judge denied a motion filed by Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, to move the case to a Hartford courthouse, the Stamford Superior Court Clerk’s Office confirmed to News 8 on Thursday.

News 8 has reached out to her attorney for comment, and has not heard back.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in May 2019 at her New Canaan home. Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Troconis has another pretrial court date set for Sept. 25. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.

However, there is a chance that Schoenhorn will be removed from the case. The prosecution moved last year to try and disqualify him from representing her, arguing that he could be called as a witness because he had a hoodie potentially linked to the case for more than a year before he handed it over to authorities.

And, just last month, Schoenhorn lost an appeal last month in a case where he attempted to access sealed documents in the Dulos’ custody case.