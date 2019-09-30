Judge to allow lawsuit seeking new Bridgeport mayoral primary election

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Less than 6 weeks from Election Day, a judge will allow a lawsuit seeking a new Bridgeport mayoral primary.

The lawsuit stems from allegations of absentee ballot manipulation that seemed to swing the primary victory to Mayor Joe Ganim.

Judge Barry Stevens listened to the two sides for nearly two hours Monday before coming to the decision that the plaintiffs do have standing and rejected the city’s motion to throw out the case.

The legal group that says they represent three voters who witness voter abuse say their investigation shows that people were pressured into voting by absentee ballot and pressured to vote for Mayor Joe Ganim.

Ganim lost on the voting machine count by 400 votes but beat his opponent, Senator Marilyn Moore, in the absentee ballot count by a margin of about 3-to-1, resulting in a Ganim victory by 268 votes.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission last week initiated an investigation of the absentee ballots following similar reports by the Hearst Media group.