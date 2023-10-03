STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jury selection for a woman charged in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos is set to begin Wednesday.

Michelle Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Tronocis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, lost an attempt last month to move the case from Stamford to a Hartford courthouse. In August, a court rejected his appeal to unseal documents in the custody case between Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos.