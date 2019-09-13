Juvenile arrested after alleged social media threat toward a Wilton school

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows an iPhone in Washington. A schism has emerged among family members of victims and survivors of the San Bernardino, California terrorist attack, with at least a couple supporting Apple Inc. in its battle against a federal court order to help the FBI hack into a […]

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Wilton police arrested a juvenile for making an alleged threat on social media toward a Wilton school.

Police said the juvenile suggested the violent threat in a group chat Thursday evening, and police received complaints in regards to the threat around 11:30 pm that evening.

At around 1:00 am Friday morning, police contacted the juvenile’s parents, who promptly brought the juvenile to the police department for questioning.

Police say the juvenile appeared remorseful, saying that what they wrote in the group chat was not meant to be an actual threat and was never intended to be carried out.

The juvenile was charged with Threatening and was released to the custody of the parents. The parents and juvenile remained cooperative throughout the investigation, according to police.

The juvenile will appear in Juvenile Court later this month.

The Wilton police department has increased their presence at all of the school areas in town.

