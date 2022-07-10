FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile has been shot and killed at a 13-year-old’s birthday party at a church banquet hall in Fairfield late Saturday night. A second person was also shot.

Police are not saying how old either victim is nor if the deceased is male or female. The surviving victim is a female who was shot in the jaw and has been treated and released from Bridgeport Hosp. The deceased was taken to St. Vincent’s hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police the deceased and suspect, who has not been located, knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the banquet hall adjacent to Calvin United Church on Kings Highway East. The hall is a separate building from the church but belongs to the church. It is rented out for events and the renter in this case is not a church member nor are they from Fairfield.

Three other people were injured while fleeing the building after the shooting occurred and were not injured by gunfire. Police stress that only one shot was fired.