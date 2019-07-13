Kohl’s security officer charged for sexually assaulting a minor

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–Norwalk police arrested a Kohl’s security officer Friday after he asked two female juveniles detained in the security office for sexual favors.

Police said on June 21, they received a complaint from the parents of two juveniles that were detained by Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer Edwin Espichan, 35 of White Plains, New York.

Police said Espichan allegedly asked the juveniles for sexual favors in lieu of calling the police or their parents. The juveniles were detained for over an hour.

Investigations conducted by the Special Victims Unit revealed that Espichan sexually assaulted one of the juveniles while they were detained, police said.

Later that day, police said Espichan contacted one of the juvenile victims via social media.

The reason the two juveniles were detained in the security office has not been confirmed.

Espichan received multiple charges, including sexual assault and two counts of unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

