Lake Avenue Bridge in Greenwich to close due to construction

According to Greenwich Police, the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that the Lake Avenue Bridge over the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich is scheduled to close on Friday, June 21st and will reopen by October 20th.

The closure is due to construction activities to rehabilitate the bridge, including replacing all the structural steel members and the concrete bridge deck, re-purposing panels and railings and installing a two-tube rail system.

Lower Cross Road, North Street and Grahampton Lane will be utilized as detours to access each side of the closed bridge.

Police advise motorists of expected lane closure on the Merritt Parkway, Route 15, during the construction of the bridge.

Work hours for this project are Monday through Friday southbound between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and northbound between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.. Weekend construction is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Greenwich Police also advise motorists to maintain a safe speed in the construction vicinity and follow construction signs and lane devices for lane closures.

Modifications or extensions to the construction schedule may occur in the event of weather delays or other unexpected conditions.

