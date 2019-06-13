Fairfield

Lake Avenue Bridge in Greenwich to close due to construction

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) - According to Greenwich Police, the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that the Lake Avenue Bridge over the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich is scheduled to close on Friday, June 21st and will reopen by October 20th.

The closure is due to construction activities to rehabilitate the bridge, including replacing all the structural steel members and the concrete bridge deck, re-purposing panels and railings and installing a two-tube rail system.

Lower Cross Road, North Street and Grahampton Lane will be utilized as detours to access each side of the closed bridge.

Police advise motorists of expected lane closure on the Merritt Parkway, Route 15, during the construction of the bridge.

Work hours for this project are Monday through Friday southbound between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and northbound between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.. Weekend construction is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Greenwich Police also advise motorists to maintain a safe speed in the construction vicinity and follow construction signs and lane devices for lane closures.

Modifications or extensions to the construction schedule may occur in the event of weather delays or other unexpected conditions.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center