NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on I-95 North in Norwalk has now reopened following a car crash between exits 13 and 14.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) reported the crash Sunday at 7:37 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Crash – NORWALK #I95 North 0.73 miles before Exit 14 (FAIRFIELD AVE) at 11/14/2021 7:37:58 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 14, 2021

CT DOT reported there was one car involved in the crash.

The scene was cleared Sunday at 7:56 a.m.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Crash – NORWALK #I95 North 0.73 miles before Exit 14 (FAIRFIELD AVE) at 11/14/2021 7:56:05 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 14, 2021

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause of the incident.