Multiple crews respond to mulch fire on I-95 North in Westport; Two lanes closed

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A mulch fire shuts down two lanes on I-95 North in Westport early Saturday morning.
At 6:52 a.m. Saturday, the Connecticut Department of Transportation reported police activity in the area between exits 18 and 19.
The Westport Fire Department is responding to the scene. They explain the large mulch pile is burning from the inside-out, and their crews are using an aerial ladder to put out the fire.
Weston Fire and Wilton Fire crews are also responding to the scene.
The right and center lanes are closed.