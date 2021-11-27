Multiple crews respond to mulch fire on I-95 North in Westport; Two lanes closed

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A mulch fire shuts down two lanes on I-95 North in Westport early Saturday morning.

At 6:52 a.m. Saturday, the Connecticut Department of Transportation reported police activity in the area between exits 18 and 19.

The Westport Fire Department is responding to the scene. They explain the large mulch pile is burning from the inside-out, and their crews are using an aerial ladder to put out the fire.

TRAFFIC ISSUE:

I-95 NB, EXIT 18 (Sherwood Island Connector)–the right and center lanes are closed. State Police tell @WTNH there is a large mulch fire and the FD is working to put it out. pic.twitter.com/wDab3bqch1 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) November 27, 2021

Weston Fire and Wilton Fire crews are also responding to the scene.

The right and center lanes are closed.