Fire on Candlewood Lake Road. Photo from a viewer via News 8’s Report-It!

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire crews in Brookfield are responding to a large structure fire on Candlewood Lake Road.

Police say the road will be closed in the area between Pleasant Rise and Woodview Drive for several hours.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries or cause of the fire have been reported.

