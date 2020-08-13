Lawmakers announce $6.7 million grant for electric bus facility upgrades in Stamford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers announced Thursday a new $6.7 million grant for electric bus facility upgrades in Stamford.

Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Congressman Jim Himes made the joint announcement Thursday.

The governor’s office reports, the CT Dept. of Transportation has been awarded the federal grant to modernize the CTtransit bus facility in Stamford to accommodate for battery-electric buses, which they say will soon be used on CT’s transit system.

Twelve electric buses are being purchased for operation in the New Haven and Stamford service areas.

“Connecticut’s public transit system is long overdue for a modernization,” said Gov. Lamont.

“Clean, green energy bus transportation reduces pollution and global warming. Stamford’s investment of these federal funds will help spur much-needed upgrades and repairs for existing facilities to incorporate new electric buses, benefiting our environment and the economy,” added Senator Blumenthal. “Connecticut is one step closer to making eco-friendly the go-to public transportation option for all residents.”

“By facilitating the transition to electric buses, this grant will create jobs, enhance Stamford’s public transportation infrastructure, and improve public health by reducing pollutants that create life-threatening smog. That’s a win-win-win for everybody,” said Congressman Himes.