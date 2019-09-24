Lawmakers hold immunization forum in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Several state lawmakers held a forum Monday night to discuss immunizations and vaccinations.

The event was held by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk), State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport), and State Representative Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport), who were joined by medical professionals, to discuss immunization and vaccinations in light of recent developments on a state-wide and nation-wide scale.

Recent data released by the Public Health Department showed that vaccination rates for students across Connecticut fell by 0.6% from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year.

“This forum will be a great opportunity for the public to hear directly from medical experts and public health professionals about the danger of low immunization rates among children,” Duff said prior to the meeting. “When children are not vaccinated, it jeopardizes their health and safety, as well as the health of others around them. Combating the misinformation on this topic is critical if we are to work towards addressing this issue and this discussion will be a great opportunity to do that.”

“As immunization rates drop on a national scale, preventable diseases including measles, which officials declared eliminated in the United States twenty years ago, are showing signs of resurgence,” officials said in a news release.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,241 cases of measles were tracked in the United States — that’s the greatest number seen in nearly 30 years, including three cases in Connecticut.