Lawsuit: Priest raped boy on day of his sister’s wedding

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Bridgeport charges that a Catholic priest raped a 9-year-old altar boy on the day the priest was to officiate at the wedding of the boy’s sister.

The lawsuit charges that the Bridgeport diocese knew or should have known that the Rev. Kiernan Ahearn was unfit to be around children.

Ahearn died in 1997. He served as parochial vicar at St. Mary Church in Bethel, Connecticut from 1991 to 1993.

Diocese spokesperson Brian Wallace told the Connecticut Post on Monday that the diocese had not been formally served with a complaint related to Ahearn.