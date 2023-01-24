STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft will be impacted by a “limited” Lockheed Martin job reduction, the company confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday.

“To improve efficiencies, position the business to remain cost competitive and address changes in program lifecycles, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions within our Rotary and Mission Systems business segment,” a written statement reads. “We will work to identify other opportunities within the company for affected employees, where possible.”

Lockheed Martin is eliminating 800 of its 35,000 positions in the Rotary and Mission Systems program, which includes Sikorsky, according to the company. The business told News 8 that it is still working on an analysis, and therefore does not have specifics about which roles and locations will see cuts.

The company said that the move will be “achieved through redeployments to other parts of the business, natural attrition and a limited reduction in force.”