TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Long Hill firefighter plowing roads Sunday morning in Trumbull helped four people escape a house fire.
Shaun Bogen is also a highway maintainer, according to the Long Hill Fire Company. He was plowing roads when he saw a garage fire, put out an alert and called 911.
Bogen woke up the people inside the Haviland Drive home, and made sure four adults and three dogs get out — saving their lives, according to the fire company.
It took less than an hour for 26 firefighters to put out the blaze.