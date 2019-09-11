Lost parrot plays hide and ‘tweet’ with Fairfield Animal Control

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal Control is looking for the owner of a blue and gold Macaw Parrot that was spotted high up in a tree Tuesday.

Fairfield Animal Control said in a post Tuesday that the Macaw was seen in a tree on the walking path between Veres Street and the Senior center off of Mona Terrace.

Officials report that the brightly-colored bird is too high up for the Fire Department to attempt a capture. Attempts to lure the bird down were unsuccessful, but that they were able to establish that the bird can talk and say ‘hello.’

Photo: Fairfield Animal Control

The parrot was seen again Wednesday on Oldfield Drive, staying in the Veres Street and Mona Terrace area. Officials believe the bird likely lives in the area.

Lost parrot’s sighting area. Map: Google Maps

If anyone sees this parrot or is missing this parrot, call Animal Control at 203-254-4857.