Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) - A man from Redding is feeling like a million bucks these days.

That's because he found an unclaimed Powerball ticket while cleaning out his wallet, and you guessed it, it was worth a cool $1 million.

The ticket was going to expire in just 23 days, until Charles Dudley found it.

Dudley said he had stopped for ice cream at a gas station last year, bought the ticket, and simply forgot about it.

He added that the ticket was stuck between a bunch of old receipts.