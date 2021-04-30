Make a Wish CT celebrates World Wish Day with two surprise wishes

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was World Wish Day and Make a Wish Connecticut celebrated with two surprise wishes.

A 14-year-old from New Haven and an 18-year-old from Wilcott got their wish fulfilled when they were surprised with a giant pile of wrapped gifts – all equipment needed to construct their own gaming computers.

The day began with each teen getting a limo ride escorted by State Police. Once they got to their “wishing place” in Trumbull, they were greeted by the Kai Omega chapters of both Quinnipiac University and Sacred Heart University who were there to cheer and celebrate the granting of their wishes.

World Wish Day is the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make a Wish in 1980.