Make-A-Wish holds Walk for Wishes in Trumbull; News 8’s own Sarah Cody emcees

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping sick kids with a walk to raise some money, Make-A-Wish Connecticut returned its annual Walk for Wishes to Trumbull Saturday. News 8’s own Sarah Cody was the event’s emcee.

The in-person, COVID-19-safe walk was the first at Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s new home. Community members walked a 1.6-mile route around the new campus. And this year’s walk was a little different, due to the COVID safety rules.

So happy to be at the @MakeAWishCT Walk for Wishes!!! 💙⭐️💙 Let’s get moving for some awesome kids! @WTNH @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/kRzbs7SV4K — Sarah Cody (@SarahCodyMedia) May 15, 2021

Pam Keough, the President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut told us, “We’re in-person, which is great — it’s actually a hybrid of in-person and virtual. But we have safety precautions, so everyone’s coming in waves this year, so we’re keeping the groups very small — spaced out…The response has been great — we have so many wish families coming out today and just other donors. So, you’ll get to see these people are coming in and we’re just thankful that they came out.”

There wasn’t just walking Saturday either. There was a scavenger hunt, magician, balloon artist, and free ice cream. Who doesn’t love that? And it was all for a great cause.