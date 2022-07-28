STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say one man is in custody following a disturbance incident on Dover Street in Stratford.

Stratford Police responded to 57 Dover Street at some point Thursday. One loaded firearm was recovered from the scene.

During the incident, a victim received non-life threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Stratford Police had nothing further to release on the incident. News 8 will update once more is gathered on the investigation.