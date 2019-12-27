Man, 6 juveniles arrested after fights break out at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people were arrested after several fights at Westfield Trumbull on Thursday.

This was the third incident involving disturbances at shopping centers in the state. Hundreds were involved at fights at CT Post Mall, and a juvenile was also arrested at Westfarms Mall.

Just before 7 p.m., police were patrolling the mall on foot when a fight broke out between several teenagers on the upper level near Target.

Officers were able to break up the fight and detain six of the teens as they tried to flee.

As the crowd dispersed, several other fights broke out throughout the mall.

Trumbull police, along with Bridgeport, Fairfield, and Monroe police, worked to calm the crowds and escort shoppers off the property.

Three people hurt. A male juvenile was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and another involved a juvenile female who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital; both suffered minor injuries.

Daniel Vasquez, 19, of Bridgeport, and six juveniles were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

Police said the mall’s atmosphere returned to normal shortly after 8 p.m.