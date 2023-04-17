WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Trumbull man faces charges for allegedly dumping dead animal carcasses in Wilton, according to police.

Police said they received multiple reports of dead animal carcasses that had been dumped off Old Huckleberry Road.

After conducting an investigation, police determined Eric Gray, 50, had been leaving the dead animal carcasses.

Gray was charged with 12 counts of dumping litter/garbage.

He paid 10% of his $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on April 25.