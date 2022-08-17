WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police arrested a man who is accused of punching an elderly person.

Police said on August 14 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of a disturbance. It’s alleged that David Lowrie punched a person, causing the victim to sustain a head laceration.

Westport police said the victim was over the age of 60.

Lowrie was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on an elderly person and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned on August 15.