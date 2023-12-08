SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stalking a woman that he saw at the gym in Shelton.

According to police, Alexander Tamdemir, 58, of Ansonia, was arrested after a woman complained to police that someone was sending her letters, flowers and continuously friend-requesting her on social media.

Mug shot of Alexander Tamdemir (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department)

The woman told police she received a five-page letter in the mail from someone professing their love for her. The letter had the victim’s name in it and said they waited by her house for her boyfriend’s vehicle to leave on some occasions.

The woman said she received flowers at her home and she believes they were from the same person. A man named Alex also requested the woman on social media many times, despite the victim denying the requests, according to police.

Police said the victim blocked the friend requests but Alex would create another account and continue requesting her.

A police investigation revealed that Tamdemir was the one who allegedly sent the flowers, wrote the letter and friend requested her.

According to police, Tamdemir knew where she lived and drove to her house several times. Tamdemir and the woman went to the same gym where they saw each other regularly, police said.

Tamdemir was charged with second-degree stalking and released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Dec. 11.