FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stole $56,000 worth of jewelry in November from a jewelry store in town, according to authorities.



On Nov. 29, Fairfield police responded to a glass break alarm at Lenox Jewelers on Black Rock Turnpike. Upon arrival at the scene, an officer observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot of Lenox Jewelers but was unable to stop it, as it drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers confirmed that a burglary had just taken place inside the store as a suspect smashed out the front window and stole around $56,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department Quality of Life Unit collaborated with the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force to investigate the burglary.

The officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle used in the burglary on Dec. 7 and began conducting surveillance on its movements, authorities said.

At midnight, police watched as the suspect vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Lenox Jewelers and moved toward the back of the building. At this moment, police moved in on the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Juan J. Aviles. He was charged with first-degree criminal attempt of burglary, interfering with police and misusing plates. He was given a bond of $250,000 and transported to court on Dec. 8.

Police are currently working on an arrest warrant for the burglary on Nov. 29.