SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an October armed robbery in Shelton.

Police arrested Marquise King, 29, of Bridgeport, after he allegedly robbed a person coming out of an illegal after-hours bar on Howe Avenue.

According to police, a victim said he left an after-hours bar in downtown Shelton in October when he was approached by two people. The two suspects each pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his belongings, police said.

The two people took jewelry, a phone, credit cards and more, police said. Police identified one suspect after investigating the purchases that were made on the stolen credit cards.

Mug shot of Marquise King (SOURCE: Shelton Police Department)

Detectives recovered some items that were stolen from the victim, two guns and some items that were purchased with the victim’s credit card.

Police also found that the illegal after-hours bar was being operated in a basement apartment on Howe Avenue. Officers shut down the club and are still investigating the basement.

King was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.