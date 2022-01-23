Man arrested for altercation at Robeks, goes viral on TikTok

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An altercation filmed at a smoothie store in Fairfield went viral on TikTok on Saturday, gaining 14 million views.

Police received multiple calls at 2:26 p.m. about a male customer in the Robeks who was throwing objects, yelling at the employees, and refusing to leave.

According to Fairfield police, James Iannazzo, 49, made a purchase at Robeks without an issue. Around 1:39 p.m., he called 911 requesting an EMS response to his home for a juvenile suffering from an allergic reaction who was then transported to an area hospital.

A short time later, he returned to Robeks and confronted the employees, demanding to know who made the smoothie with peanuts that caused his child’s allergic reaction. One of the employees began to film the situation as it escalated and later posted it on TikTok under the username @cjjbreezy.

The girl filming the video is 17.

When the employees could not answer who made his smoothie, he can be heard shouting multiple obscenities and derogatory/racial slurs. The employees asked him to leave the property as he grew more irate. He threw the full smoothie at the young women before they called the police.

He was asked to leave multiple times throughout the situation. Iannazzo then attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the women were, according to police.

He left the scene prior to police arrival but was identified shortly after. He turned himself in without incident, saying he was upset about his son having a severe allergic reaction.

During the investigation, Iannazzo said he never told the employees about the allergy, but only requested there be no peanut butter in the drink.

Iannazzo was charged on multiple counts and will appear in court Feb. 7.