BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly made bomb threats against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries.

Police responded to a call at 12 p.m. on Thursday of a bomb threat and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. This followed a similar bomb threat against the ferry on Sept. 6.

On Thursday, interruption to the ferry was minimal and the threat of an explosive was deemed non-credible, police said. During the former incident, the ferries were evacuated.

Police identified 31-year-old Trevon Phidd, of West Haven, as a suspect and took him into custody on Thursday. Phidd was charged with two counts of an act of terrorism, two counts of misuse of the 9-1-1 system and two counts of breach of peace in the second degree.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Phidd is employed by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company and works in food services at the Bridgeport Terminal.