FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated that the motorcyclist was unconscious, and the car involved had fled after the collision.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Kings Highway East when a dark Honda Pilot began to turn east onto Jennings Road, directly in the motorcyclist’s path.

The vehicles crashed, and the Honda Pilot immediately left the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man who has yet to be identified by police, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where officials said he later died.

Police said they quickly obtained the suspect’s vehicle after this, and just after 9 p.m., the suspect was found and placed under arrest. He has been identified as Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla, 39, from Bridgeport.

Lopez-Bonilla has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility for causing death, according to police. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court Wednesday.