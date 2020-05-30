Man arrested in connection to an untimely death in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is under arrest after the untimely death of a woman in Stamford.

Police say on May 29 at around 6 p.m., officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on West Main Street.

Police say they found two people in the apartment; 66 -year-old Gary Greig, who was an apartment resident, and a deceased woman, who has not been identified at this time.

Major Crimes Unit, Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office, and Chief Medical Examiner are now investigating the untimely death and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Grieg was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.