WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest a man in South Wilton for breaking into a business.

On Thursday, May 18, Wilton Police arrested Richard Abely, 40, at Stamford Superior Court. According to police, Abely is accused of breaking into a South Wilton commercial business on January, 16.

He is being charged with Burglary 3rd, Larceny 3rd and Criminal Mischief 1st. Abely was released to the State Marshals and appeared at Stamford Superior Court that same day. His bond was set at $150,000.