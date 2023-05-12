DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested Wednesday for multiple counts of sexual assault at a care center.

Wednesday, Danbury Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, arrested Juan Farfan, 57, on charges of sexual assault.

According to police, the incidents took place at Western Rehabilitation Care Center, where Farfan worked as a certified nursing assistant.

In November 2022 and January 2023, Danbury Police Department received reports from an employee and resident, that they had been sexually assaulted by Farfan, police said.

After several encounters with Farfan, the resident decided to install a camera in their room, police said. Video footage shows Farfan doing inappropriate acts on camera with the resident’s belongings.

The care center reportedly immediately placed Farfan on administrative leave, and then terminated him.

Farfan was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Attempt at

Sexual Assault in the First-Degree, and two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth-Degree. He

was released on a $50,000 court set bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-797-4611.