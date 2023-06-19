BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old Bridgeport man was in critical condition Monday after he was attacked by a machete Sunday evening at a high school baseball field, according to police.

Officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to Central High School, where they found the man with a large abdominal wound at the baseball field. The field is next to John F. Kennedy Stadium.

The man was targeted by a male he knows, according to police. The suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.