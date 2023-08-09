NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was charged with kidnapping after trying to steal a child from a car and then asking the mother if she wanted to sell her child, according to police.

The man tried to take the child from the backseat of a car after the mother had unbuckled their seatbelt. The mother held onto the child to prevent the man from taking them.

The man then offered the mother money in exchange for her child. He was quickly located after the mother drove away and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, police said.

He was identified as 37-year-old Jose Domingo and found to be in possession of cocaine. He was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace and kidnapping.

Domingo will appear in court on Aug. 21 and is being held on $150,000 bond.