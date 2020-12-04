Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Bridgeport barbershop

Alexander Gabriel (left), knife used during the attack (right) (Credit: Bridgeport PD)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Bridgeport barbershop.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 police were called to Evolutions Barbershop on North Avenue after a report of a stabbing inside of the business.

Officers arrived and found an unidentified person with severe stab wounds.

Witnesses were able to help police quickly track down a suspect: 22-year-old Alexander Gabriel.

Police said officers were able to locate the knife used in the attack.

Credit: Bridgeport PD

Gabriel was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault first-degree and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $1,000,000.