Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Bridgeport barbershop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Bridgeport barbershop.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2 police were called to Evolutions Barbershop on North Avenue after a report of a stabbing inside of the business.
Officers arrived and found an unidentified person with severe stab wounds.
Witnesses were able to help police quickly track down a suspect: 22-year-old Alexander Gabriel.
Police said officers were able to locate the knife used in the attack.
Gabriel was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault first-degree and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $1,000,000.