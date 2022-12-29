NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk in November.

Norwalk police said on November 27 around 8 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Officers found a one-car crash with four people injured.

Three occupants were brought to the hospital and the fourth occupant, 19-year-old Oscar Valdovinos, was dead on the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for the driver, Erles Ismael Aguilera, who was arrested on December 28. Aguilera was charged with manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

He was given a $750,000 bond.