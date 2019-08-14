Man charged with robbing women at gunpoint in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police say that two men robbed two women at gunpoint, with one of the men taking their belongings and displaying a firearm.

Following the robbery, the victims chased after the suspects. One of the females provided a description to police and identified the man with the gun as “Pat,” a person she knew.

An officer then found a man riding a bike on East Main Street who fit the description of the susect. The male identified himself as 21-year-old Patrick Geyer during questioning.

He also allegedly was found to have a handgun on him after a pat down for weapons.

Geyer was arrested and charged with robbery and a weapons offenses. He was held on $50,000 bond.

The second man involved in the robbery has not yet been found.