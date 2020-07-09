Man dies after being pulled from water in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died after being pulled from the water in Norwalk on Thursday morning.

Police say that just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the end of Second Street for a man who screaming in the water. Callers reported that the man was off shore and had gone underwater.

Sergeant Garrett Kruger and Officer Gabriel Demott went into the water to rescue the man who was brought to shore to receive medical attention.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-854-3191.