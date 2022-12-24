NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk.

While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the vehicle to strike a metal beam guardrail and spin out into the grassy shoulder, according to police. The reason for the accident is still unknown.

Pierre was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger of the car was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation. Any witnesses to are asked to contact Tpr.Pretel #1104 at Troop G in Bridgeport or by e-mail at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov.