BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle driver died in a crash near the 300 block of Pearl Harbor Street in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was driving south when the driver of an oncoming Jeep Liberty tried to turn left into a driveway.

He sustained serious injuries and was brought to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information can contact Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 475-422-3247 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.