DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have died after a man stabbed a woman and then himself on Friday morning in Danbury, police said.

A Danbury police officer reported hearing a verbal altercation near High Ridge Road and Scuppo Road at 12:10 a.m., police said.

According to police, the officer found a man standing over a woman on High Ridge Road with a survival-type knife in his hand. The man proceeded to stab himself in the chest and fell to the ground, police said.

Officers found that the man had stabbed the woman several times, according to authorities.

Additional officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both parties to the Danbury Hospital for treatment.

According to police, both the man and woman were later pronounced dead at the Danbury Hospital.

An investigation determined that the man and woman were in a relationship and lived together on High Ridge Road, police said.

The Danbury Police Department said they are withholding the identities of the couple because the investigation is ongoing.