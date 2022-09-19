BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police.
Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue.
Officers responded to the report and found a man suffering a gunshot wound at the scene. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to Bridgeport police.
Investigators said that on-scene reports indicate that the victim may have known the suspects involved in the shooting.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.
Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.