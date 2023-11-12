WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Westport man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after burning his hands in a structure fire, according to the Westport Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to 408 Riverside Ave at 3:28 p.m. for a structure fire. When they arrive firefighters saw smoke and flames from the front right of the house.

The fire was isolated and quickly extinguished. Crew then ventilated the house to remove smoke and carbon monoxide.

A man in the building burnt his hands trying to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for care.

The fire remains under investigation from the Fire Marshal.