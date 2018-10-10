Fairfield

Man in critical condition after being shot in chest at Fairfield restaurant

Oct 10, 2018

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of a Fairfield restaurant on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 9:07 p.m., officers received a 911 call from an employee of Wings Over Fairfield, at 2075 Black Rock Turnpike, who reported that a man was shot in the back of the building.

Upon arrival, officers found a man laying on his back in the rear hallway of the restaurant. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was given first aid before he was taken to Saint Vincent's Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

The man is currently listed in critical condition. His identity is not being released until his family is notified.

According to police, evidence recovered at the scene indicated that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

