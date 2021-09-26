Man injured in Bridgeport shooting on Seaview Avenue

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are looking into what led up to a late-night shooting on Seaview Avenue Saturday night.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls regarding a party that had been shot multiple times on the 700th block of Seaview Avenue.

Officers along with the American Medical Response units arrived on scene and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, groin, and arm areas.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

